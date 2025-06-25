Meet these adorable dogs hoping to find their forever home in Derbyshire

4 . Max

Max, a three-year-old Pointer Cross, is eagerly searching for his forever home. He has been without a home for some time, so he needs to meet potential adopters multiple times at the centre and at his future home before adoption; however, he's absolutely worth the effort. This handsome boy is full of energy and has great potential. He’s excited to move into a home and continue his training. Max can live with older teenagers (16+), but he prefers to be the only pet in the household. See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/pointer/1258118. Photo: Dogs Trust