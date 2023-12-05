News you can trust since 1895
A trio of Bassetlaw community champions who have supported their neighbourhoods were honoured at an annual tenant conference event.
Ethel Dawson, Janet Hopkinson and Jane Vernon have all been instrumental members of their Tenant and Resident Associations and were recognised at the Bassetlaw District Council’s Annual Tenant Conference and Meet the Team event.

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council said: “It was a joy for Housing Services to be able to name Ethel, Janet and Jane as the Community Champions for this year and recognise their positive contributions to our community at this year’s Meet the Teams and Tenant Conference.

“We would like to congratulate our new Community Champions and thank everyone who attended this year’s event – we hope to see you all again next year!”

Ethel Dawson, Janet Hopkinson and Jane Vernon pictured with Anita Fairweather, Tenant and Resident Engagement Officer
Mattersey Thorpe TRA Treasurer Ethel was recognised for her many years of service to her small but close-knit community. Just some of her achievements include local fundraising and organising events for the TRA.

Janet, the Treasurer of Balmoral TRA was praised for her work to prevent social isolation and loneliness by arranging trips and events, supporting her fellow members throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic, and being an instrumental member of a successful TRA.

Finally, as Harworth and Bircotes TRA Secretary, Jane was put forward thanks to her dedication to organising events in her community, but also for her charity work and personal donations to people in need.

