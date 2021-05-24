Mayor and Council chairman thank Bassetlaw Food Bank volunteers for 'amazing work' during pandemic
The chair of Bassetlaw Council along with the new Mayor of Worksop called into Bassetlaw Foodbank to say thank you to the amazing volunteers for their dedication over the Covid period.
The volunteers have packed and delivered thousands of food parcels over the last 14 months, supplying vulnerable residents with vital food and necessities.
Councillor Debbie Merrweather, chair of Basstelaw District Council, and Worksop mayor councillor Tony Eaton also gave thanks to the public, supermarkets and businesses for their donations during the pandemic.
Coun Merryweather is a key worker at Bassetlaw Hospital, but also volunteers at the food bank in her spare time.
Coun Eaton has been the Bassetlaw Armed Forces Champion since 2019 and says he has seen a ‘very large’ increase in veterans requiring support over lockdown.
Tony and his wife Julie have been volunteering in the Food Bank since March 2020 and are still working there – they have also been volunteering in th vaccination centers since early January.