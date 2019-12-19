Mattie is a cut above for charity shave

A Worksop teenager has raised more than £300 for the Teenage Cancer Charity by having a sponsored head shave.

Mattie Womble, 13, collected sponsors and supporters from family and school friends at Outwood Academy in Portland before undergoing the ‘haircut’ at Cutting Edge Barbers in Kilton.

Lindsey Womble, Mattie’s mum, said: “I’m so proud of him, he set it all up himself and got the sponsor forms from school with the aim of raising £50.

“He’s now up to £360 and it’s still going.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported Mattie and also a big thank you to Tom at Cutting Edge Barbers who kept his shop open and shaved his head free of charge.”