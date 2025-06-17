Market towns with train stations in North Nottinghamshire – ideal for commuters

The following market towns are great laces to live, featuring thriving communities and beautiful walks right on the doorstep.
Many are also very well connected, not just by road but by rail, with direct trains to major cities making them ideal for commuting.
Explore the market towns in North Nottinghamshire with train stations, perfect for commuting.
2. Mansfield Train Station
Mansfield Railway Station is on the Robin Hood Line, which connects Nottingham and Worksop. East Midlands Railway operates the passenger services on this line. The station is managed by East Midlands Railway. Mansfield is located 17 miles (27 km) north of Nottingham on this line. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Worksop Train Station
Worksop is not far from three major cities in the area, as travelling for work or leisure is made possible due to its train station and regular services. The area is becoming increasingly popular with commuters because of its relative proximity to Sheffield, Lincoln, and Nottingham. Worksop Train Station serves two railway lines: the Sheffield to Lincoln line and the Robin Hood Line. The Sheffield to Lincoln line is an intermediate stop on a regional service operated by Northern Trains, which connects Sheffield to Lincoln and provides access to other destinations, including Leeds. The Robin Hood Line is a branch line that terminates at Worksop, linking the station to Nottingham via Mansfield. Photo: National World
4. Hucknall Train Station
Hucknall Train Station is served by the Robin Hood Line for regional rail services and is also the northern terminus of the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram system. The train station has a single platform for the Robin Hood Line, which connects to Nottingham, Mansfield, and Worksop. The tram line extends south to Nottingham city centre. Photo: John Smith