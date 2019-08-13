Mansfield couple scoop £1million scratchcard jackpot thanks to lucky cat Shortcake

One very lucky cat will be getting all the cream after helping his owners win £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard.

Boughton kitty Shortcake showed himself to be the purr-fect good luck charm after his owners won the jackpot - all because they forgot to buy him some cat food.

Andrew and Paula Hancock scooped 1,000,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard.

The lucky winners, catering couple Andrew and Paula Hancock, scooped the prize after Andrew forgot to pick up Shortcake’s dinner on July 24.

The 46-year-old got in Paula’s car and headed to the Esso Fuel Station, on Old Rufford Road, Ollerton, where he then bought the Monopoly Millionaire Scratchcard - and took home all the cash.

The couple, who own Jasper’s catering business in the area, “started screaming” after their big win, and plan on getting millionaire Shortcake “only the premium” cat food from now on.

Andrew said: “We needed more cat food for Shortcake, our ginger tom, and I said I’d get some on the way home from work - but I forgot.

“So, I decided to take Paula’s car and fill up with fuel and get the cat food.

“While paying for the food I bought the scratch card because I’d won £100 twice before on the same card.

“I decided to scratch the symbols while sitting in the car at the petrol station before going home.

“I looked and looked again and started to get a bit hot when I realised I had won.

“I went home and called Paula as soon as I walked through the front door. I don’t usually swear, but I did, and beckoned her over to check the ticket with me.

“After checking the ticket quite a few times and just staring at it, I called the National Lottery to claim the prize.”

Paula, who is also a town councillor on Ollerton Town Council, checked the ticket with her husband before jumping with joy at the news that they had scooped the £1 million jackpot.

The 43-year-old said: “We just started screaming and jumping up and down in the kitchen whilst still on the phone to the lady at the National Lottery.

“Claiming the money was exactly like on the adverts, we had a lovely old lady who said ‘congratulations, you’ve won £1 million’, and we just couldn’t believe it.

“Andrew couldn’t stop singing and jumping up and down, and I was the same but burst into tears when I saw my mum and dad.”

The irony of the situation came when the couple discovered that Andrew had yet again forgot to buy Shortcake his dinner.

But, the couple have promised that he will get “only the best” food from now on.

Andrew said: “With everything going on I forgot again. The poor thing had a slice of ham for his tea that night but I did make a special trip the next day to the supermarket for his food.

“And I’m sure Shortcake is going to be treated. If it wasn’t for Shortcake, we wouldn’t be millionaires.”

Andrew Hancock with Millionaire Shortcake, the lucky kitten.

The couple have just finished catering the Robin Hood Festival in Sherwood Forest, despite their big win, and are planning a big trip to see relatives in Australia.

They also want to take their son Xavier, aged 12, who is a green belt in Judo, to Japan for the Olympics next year.