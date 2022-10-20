This year, National Adoption Week focuses on the theme of identity.

The campaign, by ‘You Can Adopt’, has released a short film exploring the relationships and memories of four adopted people, as they look back through their own ‘memory boxes’ and keepsakes from their lives before and after adoption.

A national survey revealed 80 per cent of those in the East Midlands say their identity is shaped through connections made throughout their life and more than 72 per cent say it is shaped by an understanding of their family history.

Adopters in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop are being urged to come forward.

Shelagh Mitchell, Adoption East Midlands group manager, said “We’re urging people to find out more about adoption.

“Finding the right adoptive family for children improves their life chances and we want every child to be in a loving, stable home.

“We want people to come forward and find out more about adopting, so local young people can find their forever families.”

Coun Tracey Taylor, council cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Adopting a child ensures the young person has a loving, stable home with parents who will stick by them through good times and bad. I urge people to take the first step and speak to our team.”

Sarah Johal, of the National Adoption Recruitment Steering Group, said: “It’s important for adopted people to know about their own history, their family and where they come from.

“Having continued relationships where that is safe and appropriate is ideal, but if not, it is important for adopted people to have information, stories and keepsakes as connections to their past can help children develop a positive sense of identity and emotional wellbeing.”

Adoption East Midlands offers full packages of support to its adoptive families, including social worker support during the assessment process and afterwards, a programme of activities for children and young people and ongoing training and development.

Information events and virtual question and answer sessions and the chance to have an informal chat and hear from others who have adopted with Adoption East Midlands are on October 26 and November 4, from 12.30-1.30pm.