A man who died at the scene of a crash in Worksop has been officially named by police.

David Chivers, 72, of Worksop, sadly died after he was struck by a car at the entrance to the Priorswell Road car park around 11.50am on Thursday, September 12.

Inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances of the incident.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The crash happened on Priorswell Road, Worksop

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic and distressing incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends, and the wider community at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who hasn’t yet come forward, or any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage that may be helpful to our investigation, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.