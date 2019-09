Firefighters were called to a crash in Barlborough last night (Monday, September 2).

Crews from Staveley attended the scene in Worksop Road, Barlborough, at around 11.30pm.

The crash involved two cars and one man was trapped.

Crews helped cut the man out of the car with the help of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.