Man ‘stabbed’ in Worksop

Police were called to Kilton Road at around 7.30pm on Friday 14 May after a man required hospital treatment for injuries consistent with a stabbing.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Police have arrested two men after the incident.

Two men, aged 22 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs after cannabis was recovered following a search.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Luckily the victim in this case is expected to make a full recovery – however, whenever there is a report of a weapon being used to injure someone there is always the potential for more serious consequences.

“Officers at the scene did an excellent job to make two arrests as part of their initial enquiries and we are now working hard to establish the circumstances.

“While it is obviously concerning for local residents, we do believe that this incident was self-contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I am now asking for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could go a long way to helping us understand what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 722 of May 14.