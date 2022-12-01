News you can trust since 1895

Man needed medical treatment after house fire in Ollerton

Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at a home in New Ollerton.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Crews were called to Wellow Green, New Ollerton, where a semi-detached property was involved in a “well-established” fire, yesterday. Wednesday, November 30.

Firefighters from Edwinstowe and Worksop fire stations wearing breathing apparatus used one hose-reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were called to a "well-established" house fire on Wellow Green, New Ollerton, on November 30.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said a man from the property was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters left the scene at about 5pm, after an investigation into the cause.

