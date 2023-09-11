Watch more videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Friday, September 8, just after 5.30pm, on the A614, north of Ollerton roundabout.

Two men, aged 22 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Nottinghamshire Police said they have since been released on bail pending a full investigation into what happened.

A number of other people were injured as a result of the crash, but none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Louise Melbourne, case investigator, said: “This is a truly tragic incident which has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

