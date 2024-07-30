Man dies after road traffic collision on A60 near Worksop
The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken from the scene by ambulance but died later in hospital.
An investigation into what happened is continuing and officers are appealing for any additional witnesses to come forward.
Detective Inspector Kate Savage, of the Roads Policing and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.
“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but would also like to speak with anyone else who has yet to come forward.
“As our investigation continues we will continue to provide the victim’s family with the support they need at this very difficult time.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 507 of 28 July 2024.
