Man dies after road traffic collision on A60 near Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
A man has died after a road traffic collision on the A60 where five other people were injured after two cars collided at the junction with Broad Lane, near Hodthorpe, shortly before 5.20pm on Sunday.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken from the scene by ambulance but died later in hospital.

An investigation into what happened is continuing and officers are appealing for any additional witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Kate Savage, of the Roads Policing and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.
“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but would also like to speak with anyone else who has yet to come forward.

“As our investigation continues we will continue to provide the victim’s family with the support they need at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 507 of 28 July 2024.

