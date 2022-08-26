Man complains after ‘eyesore’ car left on driveway of vacant Worksop home for months

Leslie Millington, aged 65, has called on Bassetlaw District Council to remove an ‘eyesore’ car from the driveway of an empty property after the owner passed away in November, last year.

The Kia, which has expired MOT, has been collecting dust outside the house on Newbury Mews, a cul-de-sac of council-owned bungalows off Pilgrim Way, and is taking up useful space that the residents could be using.

Parking spaces are in high demand, and one disabled neighbour is currently having to park in the middle of the street in order to be closer to their home.

There were previously two cars at the property, but it is thought that the one left has been abandoned.

Six weeks ago, Leslie was told someone from the council would remove the car within the week, and he has been left frustrated over the lack of action.

He said: "It's been stood there since about November 17 last year, and I’ve phoned the council 10 or 12 times in the last four months.

"The’re just not doing anything – it’s ridiculous. There’s more bungalows than there is parking spaces.

“It’s an eyesore and it's taking up space that other people need.”