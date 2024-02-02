News you can trust since 1895
Man charged after stolen JCB was used to ram raid Retford shop

A man has been charged after a ram-raid on a community shop and break-in at a pub in Retford.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT
A JCB teleporter was stolen from outside a church in London Road, Retford, and used to knock down a side wall at the SPAR store, in nearby Wesley Road, around 3.30am on March 14.

Police were quickly at the scene and disturbed the attempt to steal a cash machine, which was later found still inside the premises.

The offenders fled the scene in a white van which was later found abandoned.

Reynolds appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court
Officers had previously been called to a break-in at the Vine Inn, Churchgate, Retford, on March 3, when offenders gained entry and stole cash.

Ruben Reynolds, 42, from College Close, Newark, has been charged with two counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving in relation to the incidents.

Reynolds is also accused of an earlier burglary at the SPAR on February 25.

He is also charged with theft after a vehicle number plate was taken from outside an address in Sutton Cum Lound, Retford, on March 3, and assault of an emergency worker on March 15.

Reynolds appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 1, and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on February 29.

Detective Constable Liam O'Kane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope members of the public and businesses in Retford are reassured by the charges brought against Reynolds.

“A series of crimes of this nature does cause concerns within communities and among businesses.”