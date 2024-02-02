Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A JCB teleporter was stolen from outside a church in London Road, Retford, and used to knock down a side wall at the SPAR store, in nearby Wesley Road, around 3.30am on March 14.

Police were quickly at the scene and disturbed the attempt to steal a cash machine, which was later found still inside the premises.

The offenders fled the scene in a white van which was later found abandoned.

Officers had previously been called to a break-in at the Vine Inn, Churchgate, Retford, on March 3, when offenders gained entry and stole cash.

Ruben Reynolds, 42, from College Close, Newark, has been charged with two counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving in relation to the incidents.

Reynolds is also accused of an earlier burglary at the SPAR on February 25.

He is also charged with theft after a vehicle number plate was taken from outside an address in Sutton Cum Lound, Retford, on March 3, and assault of an emergency worker on March 15.

Reynolds appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 1, and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on February 29.

Detective Constable Liam O'Kane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope members of the public and businesses in Retford are reassured by the charges brought against Reynolds.