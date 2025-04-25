Man charged after police discover cannabis grow in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 27-year-old man has been charged after police uncovered a cannabis grow in Worksop.

Officers attended Knaton Road, Worksop on Wednesday, April 23, at around 2pm as they searched for a wanted individual.

After entering the property, officers discovered 140 cannabis plants growing across four rooms.

Alfred Jashari, of no fixed address, has been charged with the production of the Class B drug cannabis and possession with the intent to supply the drug.

Jashari appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 25, and has been remanded in custody.

He will next appear in Nottingham Crown Court on May 23.

Detective Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county prison handling team, said: “The production of cannabis isn’t a victimless crime bringing anti-social behaviour and serious violence to communities, which is why we work so hard to dismantle these types of grows.

“We would always urge anyone with any information about drug activity in their area to call the police on 101, or report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”