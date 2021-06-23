Shane Hulls, of no fixed abode, has been given an anti-social behaviour injunction after Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire Police received numerous reports from concerned business owners and members of the public.

Hulls had been seen begging outside Retford businesses, causing distress to visitors to the town centre, as well as leaving litter and faeces in the doorways of a number of shops.

The injunction prevents him entering parts of Retford and engaging in conduct which is capable of causing harassment, alarm or distress to residents living and working in Retford and the town centre. The injunction will remain in force until November 16.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “Mr Hulls’ behaviour has been causing issues for residents and businesses in Bassetlaw for some time and this Injunction will prevent him from committing any further acts of anti-social behaviour in this part of Retford.”

“On several occasions the council’s anti-social behaviour team and street outreach team have encouraged Mr Hulls to engage with their services but unfortunately he has refused each time.

"This has left the council and the police with no other option than to pursue an Injunction.”

The injunction, which was granted at Mansfield County Court on May 17, allows Hulls to enter parts of the town centre when the council is offering severe weather night shelter for the district’s homeless and rough sleepers, and to access medical facilities pharmaceutical facilities or prescribed drugs.