Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car left the road in Waddingham

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Waddingham.

The car left the road on the A15 Waddingham at around 11.30pm yesterday (Thursday, September 12).

A15 Waddingham

The female driver received minor injuries.

The 30-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, remains in police custody and will be questioned in due course.

This incident is not being treated as a road traffic collision.

The road was closed for a short period this morning (September 13) while the vehicle was recovered.

If anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 513 of September 12.