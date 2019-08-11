Man arrested as Worksop tortoise returned to rightful owner

Police have reunited a Worksop family with their beloved tortoise after it was stolen from their back garden.

'Victor' who went missing on July 23 was returned back to the family this week after some great team-work by officers.

Tortoise

A 38-year-old man was arrested, voluntarily interviewed and a community resolution was agreed by the victim.

The teenage tortoise was located following searches on the offender’s mobile phone which revealed the family pet was sold to a woman locally.

PC Dean Fenton said: "The family is clearly delighted and it's great to have a happy ending after some great work by local officers. Obviously family pets are really sentimental, so it was fantastic to see smiles back on the families’ faces after a stressful time."

