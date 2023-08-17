News you can trust since 1895
Man arrested after 80-year-old was hit by car during a police chase in Langold

A man has been arrested after an 80-year-old man was hit by a car during a police chase in Langold yesterday (Wednesday, August 16).
By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read

The 80-year-old man was taken to hospital via air ambulance following the incident which happened on the A60 Doncaster Road near Langold at around 1.35pm.

He remains in a serious condition.

The crash happened as police were following the vehicle and in line with standard procedure, Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The incident happened on the A60 Doncaster Road, LangoldThe incident happened on the A60 Doncaster Road, Langold
A man has been arrested currently on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident.

Roads were closed in the area on Wednesday evening, with diversions in place.

Neighbourhood Inspector Hayley Crawford said: “Officers were on scene immediately and began carrying out CPR and other life-saving actions along with members of the public who came to assist the police until the ambulance arrived.

“I would like to personally thank members of the public for their assistance.”

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam footage which could assist police with their investigation, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 398 of August 16.