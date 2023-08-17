Man arrested after 80-year-old was hit by car during a police chase in Langold

The 80-year-old man was taken to hospital via air ambulance following the incident which happened on the A60 Doncaster Road near Langold at around 1.35pm.

He remains in a serious condition.

The crash happened as police were following the vehicle and in line with standard procedure, Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A man has been arrested currently on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident.

Roads were closed in the area on Wednesday evening, with diversions in place.

Neighbourhood Inspector Hayley Crawford said: “Officers were on scene immediately and began carrying out CPR and other life-saving actions along with members of the public who came to assist the police until the ambulance arrived.

“I would like to personally thank members of the public for their assistance.”