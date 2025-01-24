Man appears in court after assault outside Edwinstowe pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives have placed a suspect before the courts following a serious assault outside an Edwinstowe pub.

The incident took place close to the Hammer and Wedge Club, in East Lane, Edwinstowe, around 1.25am on Sunday, January 19.

The victim, a man in his 60s, remains in hospital with serious head injuries.

Detectives arrested a suspect on Tuesday, January 21.

Argay appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Juraj Argay, 31, of Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, has now been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 23, and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on February 20.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are continuing to support the victim’s family and keep them updated on the progress of our investigation.

“I hope the wider community in Edwinstowe are reassured by our response to this incident which has now seen a man placed before the courts charged with a very serious offence.”