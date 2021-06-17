'Makes perfect scents' - Worksop pub launches English breakfast scented fragrance

The new Eau De Breakfast scent has been unveiled by the Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse pub on Carlton Road to launch its new breakfast menu, and combines ‘subtle hints of smoky bacon and sizzling sausages, with undertones of fresh toast’.

The fragrance has been designed to evoke the feelings of contentment experienced when tucking into a hearty English breakfast, and is set to turn a few heads this summer.

The limited-edition fragrance, in a ‘chic’ 50ml bottle, is available now on the Hungry Horse website www.hungryhorse.co.uk/fathers-day/, but local punters will need to be quick if they want to get their hands on one, as there are only a limited number available.

Rob Calderbank, business unit director at Hungry Horse, said: “Everyone loves the smell of sizzling bacon in the morning, so what better way to celebrate your favourite meal than with a new fragrance that lets you smell like breakfast all day long?

“With Father’s Day fast approaching, our new Eau De Breakfast fragrance offers the perfect gift for dads in Worksop who know how to start their day right, and we’re certain it’s going to be a crowd-pleaser.

“So, if you’re as big on breakfast as we are, why not try our new scent for yourself, or treat a loved one so they can smell like the best meal of the day too?”

For those who aren’t lucky enough to get their hands on one, the pub brand is also giving away 10 x £100 gift cards.

Hungry Horse’s new breakfast menu is available now at its 256 pubs nationwide. To find a local pub, visit www.hungryhorse.co.uk/find-us/