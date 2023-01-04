With support and funding provided by the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport, St John is appealing for 45 adults to step forward and volunteer as youth leaders and helpers and for 300 young people to join the organisation as cadets in these new units, which are set to be operational following a development period in the first quarter of 2023.

Cadets are aged 10-17 and learn first aid and a range of other skills through St John Ambulance.

Older cadets can go on first aid duties and also teach many first aid techniques such as cardio-pulmonary resuscitation to members of the public.

On top of learning first aid, cadets also get to participate in many fun and enjoyable activities at their weekly meetings, get involved with events such as summer camps and make lifelong friendships with other people of their age.

As one of the largest youth volunteering organisations in the country, St John aims to ensure its cadets have the best possible experience in a safe and nurturing environment, enabling them to become the next generation of first aiders as well as consider careers in healthcare in the longer term.

St John cadets are guided by youth leaders and helpers as they work towards their Grand Prior Award, the highest accolade these young people can attain in the charity.

Both the leader and helper role are instrumental to the development of these younger volunteers and successful applicants can also expand their role within St John, becoming first aiders and going on duty in the community and at events.

St John is looking to open units specifically in Index of Multiple Deprivation one-five and Youth Investment Fund areas – both Mansfield and Worksop are target areas where the charity is looking to open a new cadet unit.

The focus on IMD 1-5 and YIF areas means this initiative will bring an exciting new option for young people growing up in these parts of the country to get involved and make a contribution to their community.

Caroline Conry, St John head of youth delivery, said: “Our cadets are an inspirational group of young people who have the potential to achieve amazing things now and in the future.

“This Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport-funded initiative is a great opportunity to grow our cadets’ presence in key areas and also to welcome a large number of adult and under-18 volunteers to our charity over the next few months.

“Adults interested in the youth leader and helper roles can apply through our website. No first aid knowledge is required as all training is provided.

Parents who would like to enrol their children as a cadet in one of these new areas can also get in touch with the charity to register their interest and start the process.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing this initiative grow in early 2023 and to welcoming all our new starters.”

Those interested in the charity’s Cadet programmes can find out more at sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people and youthjoining.sja.org.uk