Major new developments set to maximise visitor experience at Sherwood Forest

The proposals outlined in Newark & Sherwood Council’s masterplan will address the gap between expectations and the reality for visitors at Sherwood Forest, including the Robin Hood experience.

The plan focuses on the development of Forest Corner, an area immediately north of Edwinstowe village, which acts as the primary entrance point to Sherwood Forest.

Work on the masterplan and developing Forest Corner began in 2019.

An online public consultation on draft proposals took place in July 2020, although work stalled until September 2022 do to supporting Covid recovery.

Since then, the district has been working with partners, particularly Nottinghamshire Council and the RSPB, which manages Sherwood Forest nature reserve, to develop the plans.

Objectives include creating a sense of arrival and destination, providing better connectivity to Edwinstowe, developing the Robin Hood visitor offer and increasing the number of visitors and their length of stay.

The masterplan will also seek to address traffic issues and expand the range of businesses catering to visitors – the council said it recognises the huge value of the natural environment and remains committed to working with RSPB to ensure any changes will help to conserve and enhance the natural habitat.

Coun Rhona Holloway, district council portfolio holder of economic development and visitors, said: “I welcome the news work surrounding the development and enhancement of the Forest Corner area of Sherwood Forest is progressing.

“As an internationally recognised landmark, we must ensure the area provides the best possible visitor experience for tourists worldwide and works for our local community and the residents of Edwinstowe village.

“Not every council in the country can brag that they are the home of Robin Hood after all. We must maximise the potential of this area as much as possible.

“I look forward to reading the masterplan and the needed, tangible, deliverable and transformational proposals in full in the coming months.”

The fully developed masterplan is expected to be presented to members of the district council’s cabinet for consideration in summer 2023.

