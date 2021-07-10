Major milestone reached as HS2 begins search for specialist ground investigation contractors

The single framework contract – worth around £300m – will include the appointment of a lead ‘Ground Investigation Partner’, supported by up to ten specialist ground investigation contractors to deliver the programme of work.

This flexible approach will allow HS2 Ltd to call on as much technical expertise as required, depending on design needs and the outcome of the government’s Integrated Rail Plan, which is expected to be published later this year.

As part of the Government’s plans to build back better and deliver economic benefits and improved transport links to the North quicker, the Government has instructed HS2 Ltd to proceed with legislation for the Western leg of Phase 2b – from Crewe to Manchester as a priority.

Bidders will be shortlisted towards the end of the year with the contract award expected in 2022.

This will vastly improve connectivity, create thousands of new jobs and business opportunities, and help to rebalance the UK’s economy into the next decade and beyond.

HS2’s procurement and supply chain director, Andrew Cubitt, said: “This framework agreement is an important step in our plans to bring HS2 to the North. It will enable us to procure a comprehensive body of ground investigation data to inform our future civil engineering works.

“The structure of the framework agreement means that more than ten contractors could benefit from the opportunities we are creating, which comes at a vital time for UK businesses seeking stability and growth as we strive to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

In total, the ground investigation programme allows for more than 15,000 exploratory holes and will enable a model of the ground beneath the whole route to be developed.

The procurement is for an initial eight-year framework, with the option to extend for a further two years. It is split into two lots:

The Ground Investigation Partner – worth up to £85m - will be responsible for managing and co-ordinating the packaging of GI works as well as the planning and the implementation of GI site enabling works.

The GI Contractors – worth up to £215m - will be responsible for the acquisition and formal reporting of geotechnical, hydrogeological and geo-environmental data through surveys, the excavation and detailed logging of exploratory holes, and high-quality in-situ and laboratory testing.

The launch of the contract opportunity does not commit HS2 to any spending at this stage. Bidders will be shortlisted towards the end of the year with the contract award expected in 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.