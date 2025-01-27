Magic of Crufts awaits Harry Potter-loving Retford dog owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog-obsessed Harry Potter fan from Retford is proving that you don't need to have an extensive history in showing to win big at Crufts.

Sophie Butcher, aged 31, only took up showing dogs in 2021, having been a fan of the world-renowned show since she was a teenager, and has immediately catapulted to the top of the rankings.

The dog groomer won best of breed at the 2024 event and will take to the Birmingham NEC once more from March 6 to 9 alongside her Dandie Dinmont terriers Dobby and Hedwig, ready to show their incredible bond once more.

She said: "It's nice because I'm a newbie, but I've done well.

Sophie Butcher is heading back to Crifts with her Dandie Dinmont terriers Dobby and Hedwig. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

"A lot of people think you're not going to get anywhere with a new dog and a new person, but we've completely proven that wrong.

"I definitely think our teamwork is the reason we've done so well.

"We're so bonded that Dobby will just do anything for me, I think he's a real showman.

"I also think the fact that I am a dog groomer has helped.

"I had never groomed a dandy before getting my own, so that was a new experience."

Despite having only taken to the show ring in recent years, Crufts has long been a part of Sophie’s life after her first introduction as a teenager.

Dobby, who's champion name is CH Mishahda Mischief Managed, has since rocketed to 17 championship certificates and 10 reserve CCs, while also picking up best of breed out of 77 entries at last year’s main event.

Sophie added: "It was a dream of mine growing up to be at Crufts, so to actually show there, and how well we've done is brilliant.

"I used to watch it on the TV and when I was about 14 or 15, I was doing some work experience at a boarding kennels and the lady there bred and showed miniature dachshunds.

"So I went to a couple of shows with her, just to help out and that's where I thought ‘I'd love to do this’.”

Dandie Dinmont terriers are one of the rarest dog breeds native to the British Isles, added to the Vulnerable Native Breeds list back in 2006.

Sophie has played her own part in trying to increase the population through her dogs Dobby and Hedwig, both of who will grace the Crufts green carpet this year.

She now hopes that their Crufts journey can help to educate more people on the breed she loves.

She said: "Because they're so low in numbers, I do my bit in trying to help the population with Dobby.

"It's great going around shows with them because so many people ask 'what are these dogs', even if you're at a show like Crufts.

"Everyone always thinks they're a poodle cross so it's lovely to be able to tell people I meet about them."

