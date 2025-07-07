'Lovely and wise' police officer scoops award for serving Worksop with 'enthusiasm and pride'

A “lovely and wise” police officer has scooped an award for serving local communities with “enthusiasm and pride”.

PC Zak Haynes began working on Response in Worksop after excelling at Nottinghamshire Police’s training school.

The 21-year-old went on to impress outside of the classroom by fighting crime and protecting vulnerable people.

His efforts saw him crowned Student Officer of the Year at the annual Nottinghamshire Police Force Awards on Monday (30 June).

PC Zak Haynes.

The award is presented each year to the student officer who has excelled throughout their probationary period to demonstrate the highest standards in knowledge, skills, behaviours and attitude.

PC Haynes was nominated by Inspector Gina Boothby, who said PC Haynes had excelled both in the classroom and practically when responding to 999 calls.

Inspector Boothby said: “He is an officer who wants to be busy, learn and also provide the best service he can to the people of Nottinghamshire.

“I know this as I have witnessed this personally and from feedback given by his direct supervisor and members of the public.

“One such example is when he attended a suicidal male.”

This person later said that had Zak not attended when and how he did, he would no longer be alive.

He described Zak as ‘lovely and wise’, despite only being 20 years old at the time.”

PC Haynes also received glowing feedback from a victim of domestic abuse, who said she felt “reassured and comfortable” following the support she received from the young officer, adding that she could “not fault him in any way.”

Inspector Boothby said: “Both of these practical examples of feedback from members of public show the positive impact he is having on individuals he comes into contact with and the positive impact this has had on their lives.

“On a daily basis, he seeks to do his best and learn so he can use this knowledge to help others.”

Frontline police officers handle a heavy workload and PC Haynes goes above and beyond to support colleagues.

Inspector Boothby added: “He regularly volunteers and stays late at work to assist other teams who are short staffed and I have not heard him moan or groan once.

“He appears to genuinely enjoy the response officer role and throws himself into dealing with anything, with enthusiasm and pride.”

PC Haynes said he felt proud to be crowned Nottinghamshire Police’s Student Officer of the Year, adding that he knew from a young age that he wanted to be a police officer.

He said: “I wanted a career where I could help people at the lowest point of their life, as well as have a job where I never know what I am going to face.

“I had police involvement when I was younger and the officers who came to my family were amazing, so that motivated me to join the job and to help people as I wanted to have the positive influence on people’s lives, just like they did to me during a very difficult time.

“I was very pleased when I found out that I had won the award.

“I feel very appreciative for the nomination from my inspector as it is positive to know that the hard work that I have put into my role at such an early stage has been noticed.”