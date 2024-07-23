Love Parks Week: 10 of the best parks to visit in Worksop and Retford according to Google reviews

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:37 BST
Love Parks Week is back and will take place from July 26 to August 4, giving people across the country the chance to celebrate their wonderful green spaces.

Whether it is walking the dog, having a picnic with friends, or pushing our little ones on the playground swing – our parks provide our communities, children, and pets with an essential space to play, develop, and bond. That is worth a celebration.

With the summer holidays finally here and Love Parks Week about to commence, here are some of the best parks in Worksop and Retford to visit, according to Google reviews...

Bevercotes Pit Wood in Retford has been rated 4.9 stars on Google reviews.

1. Bevercotes Pit Wood

Bevercotes Pit Wood in Retford has been rated 4.9 stars on Google reviews.Photo: Google Maps

Shireoaks Pit Top in Worksop has a 4.7 star rating on Google reviews.

2. Shireoaks Pit Top

Shireoaks Pit Top in Worksop has a 4.7 star rating on Google reviews.Photo: Google Maps

Clumber Park, Worksop, has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google reviews.

3. Clumber Park

Clumber Park, Worksop, has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google reviews.Photo: Google Maps

Whitwell Wood, Worksop, has a 4.6 star rating according to Google reviews.

4. Whitwell Wood

Whitwell Wood, Worksop, has a 4.6 star rating according to Google reviews.Photo: Google

