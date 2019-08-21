Love Island star revealed as next Worksop’s Got Talent judge

Fresh from the Love Island villa a contestant from the fifth series of the hit show will join this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent judging panel.

Chris Taylor is the second celebrity judge to be announced for this year’s talent show, which is taking place on Friday, November 1, at North Notts Arena.

Chris joins Eliot Kennedy, the GRAMMY award-winning songwriter and producer.

On joining Worksop’s Got Talent, Chris said: “I’m really excited to be one of the judges for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent.

“It’s an honour to be involved with a talent show that raises so much money for such an important cause and I can’t wait to see all the acts perform.

“As a talentless man, I’m not sure I’m in a position to judge others, but I’ll do my best.

“Bring on the variety.”

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “After watching Chris entertain his fellow islanders in the Love Island villa, he was one of my most-wanted celebrities for this year’s show.

“I am so happy that he has agreed to join us for what promises to be another unforgettable evening.”

Further announcements will be made on who else will be joining the judging panel in due course.

Previous celebrity judges have included Coronation Street stars, Britain’s Got Talent winners and Premier League footballers.

Last year’s event raised £8,500 and, after an audience vote, 11-year-old Connie Emery was named the winner after her performance of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Tickets for Worksop’s Got Talent, on Friday, November 1, at North Notts Arena, are on sale now at a cost of £10 each.

Tickets can be bought from North Notts Arena in person, or on the phone by calling 01909 480164.

Or to reserve your tickets, text 07590264008.

Over the past three years, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised more than £22,000 for eye charity Retina UK, won two awards, sold out three times, with 700 guests every year, attracted celebrity guests and earned the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.

This year’s show is sponsored by North Notts College, North Notts BID LTD and Savoy Cinema, with additional support from Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.