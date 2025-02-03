Love is on the air: North Notts Radio set to go live this Valentine's Day

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 15:10 BST
Love is in the air as North Notts Radio will launch on the airwaves this Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14).

‘North Notts Radio’ has been specifically created for the community and will be accessible to listeners nationwide.

In an update from North Notts BID Ltd, it has been announced that the highly-anticipated radio station will launch on Valentine’s Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show will kick off on Friday, February 14 with a selection of love songs as friendly presenters will also share information about local events and activities happening over the February half-term, provide updates on BID members, and more.

Worksop Town Centreplaceholder image
Worksop Town Centre

A BID spokesperson explained: “We will be using this platform to showcase our upcoming events, services, activities and the pre-recorded content will allow our members in Bassetlaw to promote their businesses.

“More information will be added onto our website on how to advertise your business through the radio.”

For more information and to stay updated on radio-related announcements, visit northnottsbid.co.uk and follow www.facebook.com/NorthNottsBID.

Related topics:Bassetlaw
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice