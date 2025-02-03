Love is on the air: North Notts Radio set to go live this Valentine's Day
‘North Notts Radio’ has been specifically created for the community and will be accessible to listeners nationwide.
In an update from North Notts BID Ltd, it has been announced that the highly-anticipated radio station will launch on Valentine’s Day.
The show will kick off on Friday, February 14 with a selection of love songs as friendly presenters will also share information about local events and activities happening over the February half-term, provide updates on BID members, and more.
A BID spokesperson explained: “We will be using this platform to showcase our upcoming events, services, activities and the pre-recorded content will allow our members in Bassetlaw to promote their businesses.
“More information will be added onto our website on how to advertise your business through the radio.”
For more information and to stay updated on radio-related announcements, visit northnottsbid.co.uk and follow www.facebook.com/NorthNottsBID.