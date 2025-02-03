Love is on the air: North Notts Radio set to go live this Valentine's Day

Love is in the air as North Notts Radio will launch on the airwaves this Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘North Notts Radio’ has been specifically created for the community and will be accessible to listeners nationwide.

In an update from North Notts BID Ltd, it has been announced that the highly-anticipated radio station will launch on Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will kick off on Friday, February 14 with a selection of love songs as friendly presenters will also share information about local events and activities happening over the February half-term, provide updates on BID members, and more.

Worksop Town Centre

A BID spokesperson explained: “We will be using this platform to showcase our upcoming events, services, activities and the pre-recorded content will allow our members in Bassetlaw to promote their businesses.

“More information will be added onto our website on how to advertise your business through the radio.”

For more information and to stay updated on radio-related announcements, visit northnottsbid.co.uk and follow www.facebook.com/NorthNottsBID.