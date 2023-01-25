Love is in the air at Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest this February

The Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest Trail is returning for a second year with crafted hearts showing the way through the village before ending up at the National Nature Reserve.

It’s free to take the trail, which starts on February 8, until February 26.

Edwinstowe artist David Evans will be leading a Willow-Weaving Workshop at Sherwood where participants can create wonderfully crafted hearts from natural materials on Saturday, February 11, from 10.30am to 12.30pm and costs just £25 per person, or £20 for RSPB members.

You can take a romantic walk among Sherwood’s ancient oak trees with Robin Hood and Maid Marian

Also taking place on the same day, from 11am-3pm, will be storytelling, archery and an interactive trail where you may encounter one of Sherwood’s notorious outlaws.

On Valentine’s Day why not take a romantic walk among Sherwood’s ancient oak trees with the first couple of the forest, Robin Hood and Maid Marian from 11.30am to 1pm. Couples (or singletons) can book a place for just £7.50 per person, or £6 for RSPB members.

For bird watchers, you can learn how to build a bird box on Saturday, February 18, as well as a walk in the forest to lookout for birds, with advice about how best to care for them in your own garden or outdoor space.

Follow the crafted hearts along the Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest Trail

It’s just £15 to build the bird box, or £12.50 for RSPB members. All materials and tools are provided along with expert construction guidance. The guided walk is also included in the price. This activity is not recommended for children aged under five.

And finally on Saturday, February 25, at 10.30am, you can take the Woodpecker Walk to possibly catch a glimpse of the three species of Woodpecker which can be found in Sherwood, lesser spotted, great spotted and green, flitting between the branches in Sherwood’s historic oak and birch woodland.

It is not guaranteed you’ll see one, but you are very likely to hear their unmistakeable drumming at this time of year.

The Woodpecker Walk costs £7.50 per person, or £6 for RSPB members.