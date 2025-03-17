Looking to start your own business? Eight retail units up for rent in Worksop, including former MP office

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:16 BST
We have compiled a list of eight retail units available for rent in and around Worksop town centre, thanks to Zoopla, for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Are you looking to expand or start your business this year with a shop in the town centre? If so, we have you covered.

The following properties differ in ownership, agents, rent, size, and location.

Be sure to click the links below each image to learn more about each property.

Please be aware that these properties are available as of the date of this publication (March 2025).

See more properties at www.zoopla.co.uk.

Worksop Town Centre

1. Town centre

Worksop Town Centre Photo: Worksop Town Centre

Photo Sales
£12,000 per annum for this 1,175 sq. ft. commercial unit up for rent at 16 Bridge Place, Worksop (£10.21 per sq. ft. per annum). For more information, see www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/68904276/.

2. Bridge Place

£12,000 per annum for this 1,175 sq. ft. commercial unit up for rent at 16 Bridge Place, Worksop (£10.21 per sq. ft. per annum). For more information, see www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/68904276/. Photo: P & F Commercial/Zoopla

Photo Sales
This retail premises on Victoria Square, Worksop, is available immediately and measures 4,628 sq. ft. The annual rent is £8,160, equating to £1.76 per sq. ft. Find out more by visiting www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/63622934/.

3. Victoria Square

This retail premises on Victoria Square, Worksop, is available immediately and measures 4,628 sq. ft. The annual rent is £8,160, equating to £1.76 per sq. ft. Find out more by visiting www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/63622934/. Photo: Zoopla/The Online Letting Agents Ltd

Photo Sales
This 1,141 sq. ft. retail space on Doncaster Road, Worksop is available to let for £10,000 per annum (£8.76/sq. ft. per annum). View more details at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67768026/.

4. Doncaster Road

This 1,141 sq. ft. retail space on Doncaster Road, Worksop is available to let for £10,000 per annum (£8.76/sq. ft. per annum). View more details at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67768026/. Photo: Zoopla/Blue Alpine Partners

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopZoopla
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice