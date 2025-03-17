Looking to start your own business? Eight retail units up for rent in Worksop, including former MP office

Are you looking to expand or start your business this year with a shop in the town centre? If so, we have you covered.

The following properties differ in ownership, agents, rent, size, and location.

Be sure to click the links below each image to learn more about each property.

Please be aware that these properties are available as of the date of this publication (March 2025).

See more properties at www.zoopla.co.uk.

1 . Town centre Worksop Town Centre Photo: Worksop Town Centre Photo Sales

2 . Bridge Place £12,000 per annum for this 1,175 sq. ft. commercial unit up for rent at 16 Bridge Place, Worksop (£10.21 per sq. ft. per annum). For more information, see www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/68904276/. Photo: P & F Commercial/Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Victoria Square This retail premises on Victoria Square, Worksop, is available immediately and measures 4,628 sq. ft. The annual rent is £8,160, equating to £1.76 per sq. ft. Find out more by visiting www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/63622934/. Photo: Zoopla/The Online Letting Agents Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Doncaster Road This 1,141 sq. ft. retail space on Doncaster Road, Worksop is available to let for £10,000 per annum (£8.76/sq. ft. per annum). View more details at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67768026/. Photo: Zoopla/Blue Alpine Partners Photo Sales