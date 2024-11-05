Looking for luxury? Spas near Worksop, perfect for a day of pampering

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:39 BST
Are you looking for a bit of luxury in your life? Look no further than some of these spas in and around the Worksop area.

In line with National Spa Week (October 30-November 5), we have compiled a list of spas in and around Worksop.

These locations are perfect for a day of relaxation and pampering. Links to their websites are included.

Here is a list of luxurious spas near you.

1. Looking for luxury?

Here is a list of luxurious spas near you. Photo: Image by Angelo Esslinger from Pixabay

Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Ollerton. See more at: www.spaseekers.com/spa/thoresby-hall-hotel-nr-ollerton/

2. Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa

Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Ollerton. See more at: www.spaseekers.com/spa/thoresby-hall-hotel-nr-ollerton/ Photo: Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa

Aqua Sana Forest Spa, Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, Old Rufford Road. See more at: www.aquasana.co.uk/

3. Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire

Aqua Sana Forest Spa, Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, Old Rufford Road. See more at: www.aquasana.co.uk/ Photo: Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire

Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa on Blyth Rd, Worksop. See more at: www.muthuhotelsmgm.com/muthu-clumber-park-hotel-spa.html

4. Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa

Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa on Blyth Rd, Worksop. See more at: www.muthuhotelsmgm.com/muthu-clumber-park-hotel-spa.html Photo: Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa

