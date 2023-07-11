Long-serving staff at Bassetlaw Hospital join others for afternoon tea to celebrate 75 years of the NHS

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) held the event at Ye Olde Bell in Retford and brought together approximately 70 health professionals who have dedicated at least 40 years of their careers to the NHS, primarily at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital.

The occasion was a testament to the remarkable commitment and expertise of these extraordinary individuals, whose combined experience exceeds an astonishing 3,000 years.

The majority of the honoured guests were nurses, midwives, administrators, and various other healthcare professionals, each having played an integral role in delivering exceptional care and service throughout their careers.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Guests at the event were treated to a selection of sandwiches, scones, and other traditional afternoon tea delights, whilst members of DBTH’s Board of Directors warmly welcomed and expressed gratitude to the longstanding colleagues for their unwavering dedication and commitment to patient care.

Commenting on the event, Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer, said: “We are immensely grateful for the extraordinary commitment and expertise demonstrated by our longest serving colleagues.

"This special afternoon tea event provided an opportunity to acknowledge their immense contributions and express our sincerest thanks for the impact they have made throughout their careers. It was a truly fantastic day filled with camaraderie and a superb celebration of their remarkable achievements.”

One of the largest providers in the region, DBTH hosts three main hospital sites in Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough, and annually cares for, on average, 110,000 inpatients, 500,000 outpatients and supports in the delivery of 4,500 babies.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “I echo the sentiments shared by Zoe. The unwavering dedication, resilience, and compassion shown by our colleagues have touched the lives of countless patients, families, and colleagues. The NHS has been built on the shoulders of individuals like these, who have selflessly devoted themselves to the betterment of others and for that, I simply want to say ‘thank you’.