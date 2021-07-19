Lollipop lady thanked for 30 years of service at Worksop school
A lollipop lady has been thanked for dedicating 30 years to ensuring Worksop pupils cross the road on their way to school safely.
School crossing patrol staff member Lesley Fixter was honoured for three decades of service at Redlands Primary School on Crown Street.
She received a bouquet of flowers along with a card to say thank you from her colleagues at the school.
Pupils at the school also celebrated the impressive milestone by clapping, waving and giving three cheers for Mrs Fixter during their online assembly this week.
