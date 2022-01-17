Richard C. Bower, is the official Mansfield Town Football Club poet, was inspired to write the novel after spending time in his garden during lockdown last year.

The novel, called An Expedition Around My Garden, has now attracted the attention of a major international agent, who has worked on the award-winning novel ‘P.S I Love you’ which was later translated to a block buster movie.

Richard said: “Last year during the pandemic, I started to look at every day from a different angle, nature from my garden and its energy.

Richard C Bower - Author of 'An expedition around my garden'

"Being in the outdoor has so many benefits, especially for your mental health.”

Richard’s literary success also includes the inspirational best-seller ‘Sanctuary,’ and ‘Postmodern,’ a powerful collection of poetry which captures the stages of his personal journey through grief.

An Expedition Around My Garden is due to be published later this year, and Richard will also be performing live at the Whitwell Winter Warmer Festival on March 12.

