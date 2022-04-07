Starting on Good Friday (April 15) many local practices and pharmacies will reduce their opening times, with a select few remaining open until Tuesday, April 19.

As such, medical and clinical staff at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.

Throughout the past number of weeks, both Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital have seen an increasing number of patients, as well as additional pressures related to COVID-19.

Dr Tim Noble is urging Bassetlaw and Doncaster residents to make themselves aware of what health services will be available over the long Easter weekend.

Health professionals at the Trust are asking that local people only attend if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if it is not an emergency.

Dr Tim Noble, executive medical director and respiratory consultant at the Trust, said: “With only a few days left until the bank holiday, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend.

"We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency.

"However, if you do feel ill during this time, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

Here are some tips to help you choose health services wisely:

Self-care – A lot of illnesses or symptoms can be treated in your home by using a well-stocked medicine cabinet and by getting plenty of rest.

NHS 111 – This 24 hour, seven-day service offers confidential health advice and information over the phone. To access the NHS 111 service text-phone, call 18001 111.

Pharmacist – Your local pharmacist is a highly trained healthcare professional who can give you advice on common illnesses and the medicines you need to treat them.

GP – Your own doctor is the best person to speak to about persistent health problems and illnesses that won’t go away. These include coughs, joint pain and long term symptoms.

Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital – The unit is open every day from 9.00am to 9.00pm, except on Christmas Day when it is closed. The unit re-opens on Boxing Day. The unit is staffed by experienced emergency nurse practitioners who can assess and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments, including sprains, cuts and bruises, and some simple fractures.