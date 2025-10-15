'Living a stress free life' is the key to a long life says Worksop care home resident celebrating 104th birthday
Joyce Wilson was born in Everton on October 9, 1921, and went to school in Harworth and spent most of her life in Harworth.
Joyce married her husband, James Ronald Wilson, who was known as Ron, in July 1943, in Harworth and they were married for 60 years before Ron passed away on March 1, 2004.
Joyce left school at a young age to become a telethon typist for some time and then she helped with the War efforts.
In her spare time she helped her parents with their Market garden that they had, which had fresh produce such as flowers and vegetables whic were all home grown.
In the late 60s to 70s Joyce was a very well known Avon Representative in Harworth and travelled a few times with Avon due to selling so many Avon products.
Joyce's grandparents were also well known in Harworth as they were the landlords for The Blacksmiths Arms Pub in Harworth from the 1900s onwards.
Beki Vermeulen, activities coordinator at Blyth Country House, said: “Joyce loves to garden and loves learning about history, especially the history of the Royal Family and she loves to read books.
“Joyce says she has lived a fulfilled life by being surrounded by family and friends and has reached rhe age of 104 by ‘living a stress free life’.”