Live concert to be held in aid of Bassetlaw Flood Relief Appeal

A fundraising show, hosted by Corrie’s Richard Crehan, aims to raise cash for those devastated by recent floods.

The effects of flooding across parts of the Bassetlaw region, which caused extensive damage to shops and homes when of a month’s worth of rain in one day, are still being felt across the area.

Families and businesses have been left devastated and, in an attempt to raise money to ease the plight of these flood victims, a one-off concert will be held at the North Notts Community Arena in Worksop on the evening of Wednesday, December 11, 2019, for Bassetlaw Flood Aid.

A representative for the organisers said ”We’re overwhelmed by the support people have shown for this community fundraising event, all giving up their time and resources for free. It’s not just about raising money, but also to show those affected by the floods that the community here in Bassetlaw cares.”

The event will be hosted by Coronation Street actor Richard Crehan who will guide the audience through this ‘exciting evening’.

There will be brilliant line up of first class acts and singers including professional Mezzo Soprano Kamilla Dunstan, Retford band Heads Will Roll, Worksop’s Got Talent winner Richard Harvey, award winning Rebecca’s Dance Studio, rock band Special Measures, professional singer/songwriter Charlotte Hannah, professional singer Will Jennison and a whole lot more.

There will also be a raffle on the night so lots of raffle prizes are needed too.

To donate your raffle prizes contact bassetlawfloodaid@gmail.com

Tickets are £10 – with all proceeds paid into the Bassetlaw Flood Relief Appeal