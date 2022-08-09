Sponge Fest 2.0 is taking place this Saturday (August 13) at Network, on Matilda Street, Sheffield, in memory of Sam ‘Sponge’ Fisher.

The event will be packed with live performances in the courtyard during the day, before DJs take to the stage inside as night falls. It will take place from 3pm Saturday, to 4am on Sunday.

The event is the second to be held after the success of last year’s. This year will see performances from Worksop’s own talentpool, including Harry Linacre, Jamie Fox, and Lewis Newton, plus Hooky, Left Hand Lane and Mucky Blonde.

Sam, from Worksop, sadly died at age just 29 in October 2021 after taking his own life. He was working in Australia at the time.

Since his untimely death, his many friends and family have been focused on breaking down the taboo around men’s mental health, and even set up a fortnightly men’s drop-in group in Kilton, with added walk-and-talk events.

The event description reads: “It’ll be one the party animal himself would have loved, so come along and let’s celebrate how much of a legend he was.

“We’re aiming to raise both funds and awareness for men's mental health again. There will also be merchandise available on the day to purchase from the event.

“So please, come along, bring your dancing shoes and let’s be having a proper knees up, one that Sponge would be proud of as we keep his name living on.”

To purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.skiddle.com/e/36131751.

Please note ticket holders must be aged 18+.