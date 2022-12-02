Presenting the first talk, Zero Hour, the pre-hospital challenges; family and staff perspectives, paramedic Danielle Gray took the audience through a typical Helicopter Emergency Medical Service day, while discussing the aviation, clinical, geographical and environmental challenges faced.

She said: “I included a case study of a former patient who lost his life after a motorcycle accident, aged 22.

Paramedic Danielle Gray was invited to speak at the East Midlands Major Trauma Network’s annual conference

“I was able to discuss the challenges we faced with this case and what we do as a high-functioning specialist team to overcome these challenges and what we have learnt from them.

“The patient’s parents attended and supported my presentation, explaining how they were supported by LNAA’s patient and family liaison officer.

“His mother bravely shared the family’s perspective of this incident, which demonstrated both raw emotion and gratitude.”