Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has busiest Easter in almost 30 years
The life-saving Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance responded to 31 call-outs over Easter weekend – its busiest Easter ever.
The crew, who are called to life-threatening emergencies, attended a variety of incidents from Friday, April 7, to Monday, April 10, including seven road traffic collisions, 13 medical incidents and six assaults, including a stabbing.
Of the 31 call-outs, 17 missions were on the helicopter and 15 were in LNAA’s critical care cars.
Pilots, doctors and paramedics responded to 11 emergencies at night, including a road traffic collision near Boston, Lincolnshire, where the helicopter arrived on scene within 15 minutes of leaving LNAA headquarters in Lincoln. The team, supported by other emergency services, gave life-saving treatment to a patient before flying them to the nearest major trauma centre.
Chris Bailey, LNAA head of operations, said: “Our crew were on standby throughout the whole of the holiday period ready to react and help where needed. This is the busiest Easter in our 30-year history.”
The critical care car dedicated to Nottinghamshire was dispatched eight times over the four days. The crew were called to a location in North Nottinghamshire to treat a patient who had been stabbed in the chest. Following treatment on scene, the patient was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.
Chris said: “Our teams respond every day of the year, day and night thanks to the generous support of people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.
“We are a charity and receive no regular direct funding from the Government. It is thanks to the people who donate and volunteer for us that we are able to keep our helicopter flying and our critical care cars operational.”