Lighter evenings are on the way as clocks go forward this weekend
Lighter evenings are on the way as British Summer Time arrives in the early hours of Sunday, March 30.
Clocks will go forward by an hour at 01:00 GMT marking the end of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and the start of British Summer Time (BST).
If you struggle to remember which way the clocks change, then just think, 'Spring forward, fall back'.
Sadly, for those of us who like a lie-in on a Sunday morning, the clock change in spring does mean we get one hour less sleep.
