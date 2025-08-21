‘Levelling Up’: The major regeneration projects happening across Bassetlaw

Councils across Nottinghamshire say dozens of projects to improve left-behind areas are progressing – after millions of pounds in funding was awarded under the former Conservative Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson made Levelling Up one of his government’s top aims after winning the 2019 General Election, under which he promised to improve areas that had suffered from a lack of investment for decades.

However last year a report by the Government’s public accounts committee – which examines the value for money of Government projects – said a huge number of projects awarded money under the flagship Tory policy had been plagued by delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were also raised that councils were spending “scarce public resources” on failed bids in an attempt to land money.

The money will be spent on improvements to Worksop town centre and work will initially focus on the redevelopment of the Priory Centre

The policy included the Levelling Up Fund, for which there were three rounds of bidding, the Towns Fund, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Between them, the funds will have seen £10.4 billion spent on local areas since 2020.

Across Nottinghamshire, a significant amount of money is being spent on a number of schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While work on a number of schemes is yet to begin, councils say they will be starting soon.

Bassetlaw District Council is receiving almost £18m in funding, after its bid from the second round of the Levelling Up Fund was approved.

The money will be spent on improvements to Worksop town centre. Work will initially focus on the redevelopment of the Priory Centre including the creation of a new family-focused leisure facility with activities such as tenpin bowling, indoor soft play, a trampoline park and a café.

Some of the other projects in the area include the revamp of vacant buildings, and the £1m refurb of Retford Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £100,000 was also awarded to support Bassetlaw’s outreach work in preparation for the arrival of a prototype nuclear fusion plant at West Burton.

“The scheme will look to retain existing occupiers and bring in new tenants for empty units,” the council says.

“The works will also create a new towpath link along the Chesterfield Canal, improve a green corridor through the town centre, and bring two sites forward for the development of new apartments and town houses.”

And The Shaping Sherwood’s Revival (Ollerton and Clipstone Regeneration) programme was initially awarded funding through the third round of the Levelling Up Fund in late 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a national pause in the programme in 2024, the council received formal confirmation of LUF funding in April 2025, with a revised spend deadline of March 2028,” the council added.

“The council is working to progress both plans within the required delivery timescales. The Clipstone regeneration scheme includes the development of new commercial and industrial units (phase 1) which received planning permission earlier this year, an enhanced sports and leisure offer (phase 2) which plans have been submitted and an educational and recreational scheme associated with the Vicar Water Country Park (phase 3) which plans are still being designed.

“The Ollerton regeneration plans aim to provide an enhanced town centre space, creating jobs, driving economic growth and improving spaces for local people to socialise and access key services. Plans aim to deliver a boutique cinema and residential, retail and hospitality spaces, as well as public sector spaces. There will be a drop-in event for residents on Thursday, September 11, to view the final designs before a planning application is submitted later this year.”

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/