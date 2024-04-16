Legendary Worksop singer John Parr of St Elmo's Fire fame contributes "forgotten" masterpiece to brand-new rock musical

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Parr – who wrote and performed the million-selling 80s hit single St Elmo’s Fire – is among the musical geniuses contributing original rock compositions to the groundbreaking score of brand-new musical theatre spectacular Eternal Love.

Eagerly-awaited rock musical Vampires Rock - Eternal Love opens in just nine months, with tickets for its nationwide tour selling fast. And, Grammy-nominated John’s contribution – Everything They Said Was True – will be among 21 original songs featured.

Eternal Love producer/director/performer Steve Steinman said: “As a result of John Parr coming to see me perform in one of our stage shows, I was kindly gifted the song. It was included on my first, number one album Leap of Faith, and subsequently released as a single – topping the Amazon Rock and iTunes charts in its own right.

Eternal Love producer/director/performer Steve Steinman with John Parr

“Like all other numbers included in the Eternal Love score, Everything They Said Was True is a song with a story to tell: dealing with the angst of a troubled relationship.

“John wrote the song with Meat Loaf way back in 1982,” says Steve. “He was staying at Meat Loaf’s home at the time.

“It’s an incredible song, but its roots are firmly in the Seventies guitar rock era. For a time in the Eighties, rock music transformed to a more synthesizer and drum machine-led format, and for that reason, Everything They Said Was True was overlooked, and was never recorded."

Steinman has taken six singles and two albums to the top of the Amazon Music and iTunes charts.

Eternal Love production

“John was very complimentary about my debut single Leap of Faith, and agreed to allow me to record Everything They Said Was True,” says Steve. “He said it deserved to be heard, and encouraged me to ‘go and get it out there’.

“Which I did – and I took it to the top of the charts!”

Eternal Love bills itself as ‘the first rock musical championing an original score since the Rocky Horror Show’.