Leading figures across region pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty and the Royal Family, all flags throughout Nottinghamshire’s police stations will fly at half-mast.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford led tributes on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police and county police and crime commissioner.

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96.

He said: “As servants of the Crown, it has been an honour to serve Her Majesty the Queen.

“She was undoubtedly a remarkable figurehead, not only for criminal justice and policing, but for the Commonwealth and the countless organisations and charities she has supported before and throughout her reign.

“We are deeply saddened by this news today.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this solemn time and we join the rest of the policing family across England and Wales in paying our respects.”

Caroline Henry, commissioner, said: “My office and I are deeply moved by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She epitomised a true commitment to public service which will undoubtedly be her enduring legacy. I, like many policing colleagues around the country, will be paying our respects in the coming days and our thoughts and prayers remain with the Royal Family during this difficult time.”

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was ‘deeply saddened’ by her passing.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said: “We join the nation in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.

“All at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Royal Family.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty and to recognise her incredible service to the country, the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at our stations.”

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

“The Queen has been the epitome of stability and patriotism throughout her seven decades of unwavering public service, an icon who has symbolised British patriotism across the world.

“As patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, she was a true friend to the business community and, as the figurehead of the Commonwealth, she was the tie between nations that have become important trading partners.

“It is with great sorrow that we must now come to terms with a Great Britain without our Queen, but she has already demonstrated to us on so many occasions the strength we will need to move forward.”

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I join the people of South Yorkshire, the nation, and indeed the whole world, in entering a period of mourning.

“The Queen dedicated her life to the British people and served with dignity throughout her 70-year reign.