The Input Group kickstarted its efforts on behalf of the charity in December to co-ordinate the delivery of over 200 Christmas presents during the month across several drop-off points.

The full-service construction firm also supported with deliveries from other PASIC charity partners, with more than 100 families benefitting from the team’s efforts.

Chris Monk, managing director at The Input Group, said: “We believe that the work being carried out by PASIC is truly life changing for families in the community, and as a family business, we are delighted to work with them as they carry out their mission.

Input Group's Chris Monk and PASIC's Louise Towse. Picture taken by Jaktphotography.

“PASIC work tirelessly to create a positive, lasting impact in the lives of brave young people and their loved ones. We’re pleased to have played some part in PASIC’s Christmas appeal and festivities and look forward to future opportunities to support them throughout 2022.”

Louise Towse, chief executive of PASIC, said: “We’re so grateful to The Input Group for making the coordination of Christmas presents run as smoothly as possible, with their generous offer of time, labour and transport.

"They were a huge help and eased the load and freed us up to wrap a record number of gifts in time – which ranged from family board games and building blocks, to puzzles and colouring kits.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with The Input Group moving forwards and are excited about the prospect of offering other forms of support together to families in the area.”

PASIC was established more than 40 years ago and provides emotional, social, and practical support to families of children and young people with cancer living in the region. PASIC also helps to build valuable support networks to reduce isolation and make a positive impact to the lives of families coping with childhood cancer.

To find out more about The Input Group, visit www.inputgroup.co.uk or contact [email protected]

To find out more about PASIC, visit https://www.pasic.org.uk/