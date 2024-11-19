Latest Retford Big Market Day is good for your elf

Students from Retford Elizabethan Academy joined the markets as part of an initiative let by Retford Town Centre Partnership Board and supported by Retford Business Forum, Bassetlaw North Notts BID and Elizabethan Academy.

Standing out -and above – from everyone were two stilt-walking elves wandering around the town centre wishing everyone a happy Christmas season.

A Retford Business Forum spokesperson said: “They loved having their photographs taken and people loved saying hello to them.”

The next event in Retford is the Christmas market and lights switch-on this weekend on Sunday, November 24 from 10am to 6p, followed by lluminate – Winter Festival of Light on Thursday, December 12 from 4.30pm to 7pm and and the last Big Market Day of 2024 on December 21 from 8.30am to 1pm.

Retford Big Market Days happen on the third Saturday of each month and feature farmers and craft markets, in addition to the traditional market, and now with the young traders market, with entertainment arranged by Retford Business Forum, supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw Council.

1 . Retford Big Market Day elves The elves visit Ruth, Wayne, Peter and Tracey at Limited 2 Art. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Retford Big Market Day elves Top Pick Toys was definitely the sort of shop you would expect to find elves. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Retford Big Market Day elves The elve going Italian at Mamma Giusi's. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Retford Big Market Day elves Time for a break at the Kiwi Coffee House. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales