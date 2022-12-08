Of these, Mansfield, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe all recorded five cases each, Newark & Sherwood three and Ashfield and Bassetlaw two each.

Scarlet fever is a highly contagious infection caused by the Strep A bacteria and symptoms include a sandpapery skin rash and a white coating on the tongue.

It used to be a very serious infection, but thanks to antibiotics most cases these days are mild and easily treated.

A child showing the 'strawberry tongue' symptom of scarlet fever

However, in very rare occasions, the bacteria that causes scarlet fever – Strep A – can get into the bloodstream and cause a potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep.

Eight children across the UK have died in recent days from complications caused by the disease.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UK Health Security Agency said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual.

"The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

"In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness invasive Group A strep.

“This is still uncommon. However, it is important parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible, so their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

“Ensure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Rates of scarlet fever are above average this year, but are not at record highs, as seen in 2018 with nearly 32,000 cases reported across England and Wales that year.

So far this year, just more than 23,000 cases have been reported to the authorities.

The same period in 2018 saw 30,600 reports.

