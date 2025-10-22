Last Orders at the Bar: The pub life Worksop will never forget

Our drinking establishments hosted everything from raucous singalongs to quiet, confidential chats, and customers had no problem making these public houses their own.
We take a look back at the faces that defined Worksop's pub culture, celebrating the lost landmarks and the enduring spirit of a community that once flowed as freely as the beer.
1. Bringing in the New Year
North Notts Arena hosts its New Year's Eve Party, and joining in the fun is, from left: Margaret Bierton, Violet Cadman and Ann Watkinson. Photo: National World
2. Lad's Night Out
Adam Baines, Sam Commings and Richard Brooks enjoying a pint at The Litten Tree on Victoria Square. Photo: National World
3. All Smiles
Pictured at a New Years Eve party, from left, is Gearaldine Cockayne, Stacey Hindson, Nichola Swift and Chloe Cockayne. Photo: National World
4. Innings Pub, Gloucester Road, Worksop held a sponsored walk in aid of the burns unit at Bassetlaw Hospital. NW.jpg
The Innings pub on Gloucester Road, held a sponsored walk in aid of the burns unit at Bassetlaw Hospital. Photo: National World