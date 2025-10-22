The Best Pubs in the UK - Is Your Favourite One of Them?

Last Orders at the Bar: The pub life Worksop will never forget

By Tracy Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:28 BST
For generations, the heartbeat of Worksop could always be found in its pubs, from the cosy to the bustling, these pubs were not just places to grab a pint, but community living rooms where stories were swapped and friendships were forged.

Our drinking establishments hosted everything from raucous singalongs to quiet, confidential chats, and customers had no problem making these public houses their own.

We take a look back at the faces that defined Worksop's pub culture, celebrating the lost landmarks and the enduring spirit of a community that once flowed as freely as the beer.

North Notts Arena hosts its New Year's Eve Party, and joining in the fun is, from left: Margaret Bierton, Violet Cadman and Ann Watkinson.

1. Bringing in the New Year

North Notts Arena hosts its New Year's Eve Party, and joining in the fun is, from left: Margaret Bierton, Violet Cadman and Ann Watkinson. Photo: National World

Adam Baines, Sam Commings and Richard Brooks enjoying a pint at The Litten Tree on Victoria Square.

2. Lad's Night Out

Adam Baines, Sam Commings and Richard Brooks enjoying a pint at The Litten Tree on Victoria Square. Photo: National World

Pictured at a New Years Eve party, from left, is Gearaldine Cockayne, Stacey Hindson, Nichola Swift and Chloe Cockayne.

3. All Smiles

Pictured at a New Years Eve party, from left, is Gearaldine Cockayne, Stacey Hindson, Nichola Swift and Chloe Cockayne. Photo: National World

The Innings pub on Gloucester Road, held a sponsored walk in aid of the burns unit at Bassetlaw Hospital.

4. Innings Pub, Gloucester Road, Worksop held a sponsored walk in aid of the burns unit at Bassetlaw Hospital. NW.jpg

The Innings pub on Gloucester Road, held a sponsored walk in aid of the burns unit at Bassetlaw Hospital. Photo: National World

